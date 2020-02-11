Irish Premiership: It's tight at the top..but who can avoid the drop?

Sean Connor succeeded John Quigg as manager of Institute

While many Irish Premiership fans have been avidly following every twist and turn of this season's enthralling title race with rapt attention, spare a thought for those battling it out for top-flight survival at the foot of the table.

The rapidly changing fortunes at the summit have not been mirrored at the basement, with Institute and Warrenpoint Town occupying the bottom two places throughout.

The two sides meet in a crucial game at Milltown on Friday night, with Point currently enjoying a two-point advantage in the contest to retain top-flight status.

The league's bottom six looks pretty set in stone ahead of the scheduled split on 21 March, with seventh-placed Glenavon and Carrick Rangers, in eighth, well clear of the relegation zone.

After a hugely disappointing campaign, Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton is already planning for next season, but Carrick counterpart Niall Currie said after Saturday's 2-0 win over Ballymena that he would like his charges to get another couple of wins on the board to cement their survival.

'Couple more wins to guarantee safety'

Carrick's impressive form, seemingly built on a platform of team spirit and a strong work ethic, has confounded many who tipped them for the drop following their promotion via the play-off route last season.

"We'll just continue the way we are going and if we can get one or two more wins it would guarantee us safety and we can relax and start planning for next season," said Currie.

"We're not there yet but we are over the moon with where we are at, we just need another couple of wins."

While the departure of Darren Nixon to Coleraine came as a blow, the arrival of Alexander Gawne on loan from the Bannsiders is something the Taylor's Avenue outfit are excited about.

Ballymena 'blues' and Swifts 'setting standards'

Ninth-placed Ballymena United will finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time in manager David Jeffrey's four full terms in charge.

They prepare to host Linfield on Friday night seeking to end a run of six straight league defeats, a far cry from 12 months ago when the Braidmen were anticipating a League Cup final against the Blues, followed by a crucial Premiership encounter with the same opposition.

Despite a recent upturn, Dungannon Swifts in 10th will be looking nervously over their shoulders at Warrenpoint seven points below them and they face a difficult assignment at home to in-form Larne at Stangmore Park next up.

"You're going to lose games in this league but it's important you put in performances and the other team know they have been in a game," explained Dungannon manager Kris Lindsay.

"We have done that over the past number of weeks but now that our standard has been set it's important that we don't fall below it again."

Warrenpoint celebrate bringing an end to Coleraine's unbeaten start to the season on 16 November

Point improvement

And so back to the proverbial 'six-pointer' at Milltown on Friday, with Warrenpoint manager Barry Gray saying he expects his players to be "exceptionally focused and hungry for a massive game".

Point's task of trying to ensure survival looked a monumental one when Gray took over the reins of the County Down outfit in October, the club having won one and lost 11 of their first 12 matches under former boss Stephen McDonnell, conceding 45 goals in the process.

On taking charge, ex-Cliftonville boss Gray outlined that his aim was to lift his team into 11th position - the relegation/promotion spot they now occupy.

While any degree of consistency has remained elusive, Point have steadily picked up enough points to drag themselves off the bottom.

If they can stay there they will be aware of the fact that Championship teams have got the better of their top-flight opponents in the last two play-offs - Carrick seeing off Ards in 2019 and Newry City defeating Carrick over two legs in 2018.

'Four or five wins in this side'

Institute came out on top 3-1 at Milltown in their first Premiership meeting with Warrenpoint this season, with Gray's men exacting revenge with a 1-0 away success on Boxing Day.

If Point's form has been topsy-turvy, the Londonderry club has endured even more of a rollercoaster ride as they began the season poorly, before showing a marked improvement under new manager Sean Connor, then suffering another slump in their fortunes.

After losing his opening game in charge 1-0 to Cliftonville, Stute enjoyed a positive bounce under Connor's stewardship, tasting defeat in just three of their next 10 league clashes.

Things have turned bleak for the club from the north west since then however as they go into Friday's key fixture with their primary relegation rivals on a run of just two points from their last 10 games.

"We showed a lot of fight in losing to Larne but confidence is a bit low," conceded Connor after watching his side go down 4-0 to the Invermen at the Brandywell on Saturday.

"We need a win against Point, certainly we must not get beaten. I still believe there are four or five wins in this side and if we can pick those up I think we'll be ok," he added.