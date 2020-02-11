Billy Gilmour: Chelsea midfielder now with first team full time

Gilmour has made the first-team breakthrough after impressing in Chelsea's development side

Billy Gilmour says "it's a massive moment for me" after the midfielder moved up to the Chelsea first team on a permanent basis.

The Scot, 18, has made five first-team appearances for Frank Lampard's side since his debut in August.

Lampard told Gilmour the news after Chelsea's draw with Leicester City.

"It's the first big step I think, moving into the first team dressing room at a club like Chelsea," he told Chelsea's website.

"Knowing that the manager has such faith in you is massive, it gives me so much confidence when I step on to the field. It's really good knowing that he trusts in you and likes the way you play, and I think that's the same for everyone here.

"Age isn't really an issue here. The gaffer has shown that if you work hard and perform well, then you will get opportunities."

Glaswegian Gilmour, who joined Chelsea from Rangers in 2017 and has been capped up to under-21 level for his country.