Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers: Challenge Cup final place at stake

Ian McCall's side have taken a tumble in form in recent weeks

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch on BBC Alba, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

Embattled Partick Thistle have more than just a Scottish Challenge Cup final place to fight for as they host Raith Rovers live on BBC Alba.

Ian McCall's side are looking to end a slump in form that has returned them to the bottom of the Championship.

In contrast, John McGlynn's visitors are looking to repeat the kind of performances that have taken them four points clear at the top of League One.

"If we can get to the final, it'll give everyone a lift," McCall said.

Thistle had won nine of their 17 games since McCall took charge in September but have gone six without a victory and are now two points behind Alloa Athletic, who have a game in hand.

Rovers, meanwhile, have only lost once in their most recent seven outings and are unbeaten in their latest three going into Friday evening's game.

"I know it is different leagues, but there is only one place between us if you look at it that way," McCall told his club website.

"I've got a lot of respect for John McGlynn and what he is doing at Raith. They will be very well organised and they will be full of confidence with the league campaign they have had, so it won't be easy."

McCall insists that Thistle cannot afford to dismiss the Challenge Cup, which the Glasgow club have yet to win, and concentrate on the league.

"It's an opportunity to get to a national cup final and that doesn't come along too often," he said. "If we get to the final, we'll probably take five or six thousand fans to the game and it will give everyone at the club a boost."

McGlynn, whose club lifted the Challenge Cup in 2014 after beating Rangers, believes they have a great chance of ending their run of four visits to Firhill without a victory.

"This is a game that has a different pressure on it from our league matches, but it is a good pressure as there is a place in a final available," he told The Scotsman.

"Thistle are at the bottom of the Championship just now and we are at the top of the league below, so there is an argument to say there is not much between us."

To progress, the Kirkcaldy side must end a run of seven games without a win against Thistle and their first against the Glasgow side since December 2011, albeit they have not met since 2013.

Thistle will be without defender Darren Brownlie, who was cup-tied with Queen of the South, while Zak Rudden, the striker signed from Rangers, is not yet fully fit.

Rovers are without Lewis Vaughan, but fellow striker Kieran Bowie, who has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Fulham this summer, is included in the squad.