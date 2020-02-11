Celtic: Odsonne Edouard relishing Scottish challenge, says Neil Lennon

Media playback is not supported on this device Odsonne Edouard or Moussa Dembele?

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he does not know whether the club can hold on to Odsonne Edouard beyond this season but believes the striker is relishing his time in Scotland.

Edouard was named player of the month for January, his second such award of the season.

The French forward has scored 24 goals this term and Lennon says "he is up there" with the best he has worked with as player or manager.

"He is super-talented," he said.

"He could play in the Premier League and Champions League, no question, with the form he is in.

"At 22 he is has it all in front of him. I just hope he keeps getting better and better with us.

"I don't know [if we can keep him]. We have had no enquiries for him but I am sure somewhere down the line for someone of that quality there will be."

Lennon believes Edouard, who joined the Scottish champions in 2018 following a loan spell from Paris St-Germain, is in the midst of his best season in Scotland and says despite his reserved nature away from the field, he is a popular figure at the club.

"He is quite laid back in general," Lennon explained.

"The players love him, coaches love him obviously and the fans love him so he is in a very good place.

"I think he is happy here. He is really enjoying what he is doing. I think he is having his best season so far here for sure."