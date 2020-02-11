Ben Tollitt: Macclesfield sign winger on short-term deal

Ben Tollitt was a youth player at Everton

Macclesfield Town have signed winger Ben Tollitt on a deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old, who came through Everton's academy, was released by Blackpool last month after failing to make an appearance for the Seasiders.

He spent the first half of the season on loan with National League side Wrexham, scoring once in 16 games.

Tollitt has been included in the Silkmen's squad for Tuesday's trip to fellow League Two strugglers Morecambe.

