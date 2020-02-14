Women's FA Cup: Chelsea v Liverpool moved to Monday over Storm Dennis

Chelsea play their home fixtures at Kingsmeadow, a ground they share with AFC Wimbledon

Sunday's Women's FA Cup fifth-round tie between Chelsea and Liverpool has been moved to Monday [19:00 GMT], amid weather warnings over Storm Dennis.

The BBC was set to show the game on the Red Button, the iPlayer and online, so Sunday's game between Arsenal and Lewes [13:00] will be broadcast live instead.

Storm Dennis arrives a week after Storm Ciara saw the postponement of an entire round of Women's Super League games.

Two of Saturday's men's National League fixtures have already been called off.

A statement from Chelsea said that any tickets purchased for the match will still be valid for the rearranged meeting on Monday and any fans who can no longer attend will be able to claim a refund.

The Blues added: "[Because of] the expected extreme weather conditions - similar to last weekend - Chelsea have worked with the Football Association and Liverpool to reschedule this match the following day.

"The main reason for this change is in the interests of supporter and staff safety."