MLS: Who are these British players to play in America?
-
- From the section Football
The MLS returns on Saturday as champions Seattle Sounders begin their title defence.
Since the league was introduced in 1996 there has been plenty of British representation in the States but how well do you remember them? We've picked 30 of the better-known players for you to puzzle out.
You've got five minutes. Good luck...
Who are these British players to have played in the MLS?
Score: 0 / 30
05:00
|Hint
|Answers