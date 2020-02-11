Paul-Georges Ntep: Cameroon winger parts company with Wolfsburg

Cameroon's Paul-Georges Ntep has played four times for the Indomitable Lions

German club Wolfsburg have terminated the contract of Cameroon international Paul-Georges Ntep by mutual consent.

The winger, 27, struggled for regular first-team football in Germany, making 19 appearances for Wolfsburg since he joined them in January 2017 from French club Rennes.

Ntep spent the second-half of the 2018/2019 season on loan at another French outfit, Saint-Etienne.

He then had another spell in Turkey this season, on loan with Super Lig side Kayserispor.

Despite having an option for a permanent move to the Turkish club at the end of the season, the deal was cut short following the club's financial problems.

Ntep is now on the look-out for a new club to ensure he plays regularly in order to be in contention for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which Cameroon is set to host.

"It will be a dream come true to play in a major tournament for Cameroon," he said in 2018.

"To represent my country in front of the local fans will make it extra special and this is my biggest hope for international football."

He represented France at four youth levels from the under-18's through to the under-21's and also played for the senior team twice in friendlies before switching allegiances to Cameroon in 2018.

Since choosing Cameroon he has won four caps for the Indomitable Lions played twice for the Indomitable Lions under former manager Clarence Seedorf.