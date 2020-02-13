Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 14 February

Championship Conference

Connah's Quay Nomads v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 GMT: Second placed Connah's Quay are only a point behind leaders New Saints following last weekend's games. Nomads began phase two with a 1-0 win at Barry. Caernarfon's defeat at home to Bala was their third consecutive league loss. Nomads beat Caernarfon 4-2 at Deeside Stadium during phase one with the game at the Oval goalless.

Bala Town v The New Saints; 20:00 GMT: Cymru Premier leaders and current champions New Saints will be looking to bounce back after defeat by Newtown last weekend while third placed Bala began phase two with a win at Caernarfon. Bala won 3-1 when the sides met at Maes Tegid in August but Saints gained revenge with a 1-0 win at Park Hall in October.

Play-off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Airbus UK Broughton; 19:45 GMT: Aberystwyth's two game winning run was ended by Cardiff Met last weekend while Airbus' wait for a league win continues after losing at home to Cefn Druids, which left them bottom of the table. Airbus won 2-1 at Park Avenue during phase one but Aber won 5-1 in Broughton in November.

Saturday, 15 February

Championship Conference

Newtown v Barry Town United; 14:30 GMT: Newtown are fifth after their impressive win at New Saints and are five points behind fourth placed Barry, who lost at home to Connah's Quay. Barry won 3-2 at Latham Park during phase one but Newtown won 1-0 at Jenner Park in the league in November and by the same score the following month in the Welsh Cup.

Play-off Conference

Carmarthen Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Carmarthen secured a crucial win at the bottom of the table with victory at relegation rivals Penybont, which lifted them out of the bottom two. while Cardiff Met remain in seventh after victory over Aberystwyth. The Phase one fixture at Richmond Park finished 2-2 while Carmarthen won 3-0 at Cardiff Met.

Cefn Druids v Penybont; 14:30 GMT: Penybont are in the relegation zone after losing to Carmarthen while Cefn Druids kept up the pressure on Cardiff Met with victory at Airbus. Druids won 3-2 at Penybont in October's phase one meeting but Rhys Griffiths' side gained revenge with a 3-2 win at The Rock in January.

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 15 February

Merthyr Town v Dorchester Town; 15:00 GMT