Fifa and Fifpro to launch global fund for players' salary protection

The Fifa Fund for Football Players will launch on 1 July

Fifa and Fifpro - the world players' union - have set up a global fund to protect players' salaries.

The Fifa Fund for Football Players (Fifa FFP) will provide financial support to players who have not been - and will not be - paid by their club.

World governing body Fifa has set aside $16m (£12.3m) for the fund up to 2022, split into yearly allocations.

Another $5m (£3.8m) has also been allocated for players affected between July 2015 and June 2020.

In a statement, Fifa and Fifpro said: "While these grants will not cover the full amount of salaries owed to players, this fund will provide an important safety net."

Fifa president Gianni Infantino added: "This agreement and our commitment to helping players in a difficult situation show how we interpret our role as world football's governing body.

"We are also here to reach out to those in need, especially within the football community, and that starts with the players, who are the key figures in our game."

In 2019, Fifa updated its disciplinary code to improve the framework for dealing with the non-payment of players' salaries.

It said if a club "unlawfully failed to pay a player at least two monthly salaries on their due dates, the player will be deemed to have a just cause to terminate his contract".

The new fund will launch on 1 July.

"More than 50 clubs in 20 countries have shut in the last five years, plunging hundreds of footballers into uncertainty and hardship," said Fifpro president Philippe Piat.

"This fund will provide valuable support to those players and families most in need. Many of these clubs have shut to avoid paying outstanding wages, immediately re-forming as so-called new clubs.

"Fifpro has long campaigned against this unscrupulous practice and thanks Fifa for combating it in its disciplinary code."