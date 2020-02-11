Odion Ighalo: Man Utd forward included in squad for Premier League game at Chelsea

Odion Ighalo finished as top scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo will be in the squad for Monday's Premier League game at Chelsea, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ighalo missed the club's training camp in Spain due to fears the coronavirus outbreak may have led to him being refused entry back into the UK.

The Nigerian, 30, joined United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on 31 January.

"We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because he is desperate to play for us," Solskjaer said.

"He is going to travel with us [to Stamford Bridge]. We will just see on his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp."

The former Watford forward moved to the Chinese Super League in 2017, first with Changchun Yatai.

After two seasons he moved to Shanghai Shenhua and has scored 10 times in 19 games.

Ighalo's form for his country has been impressive, finishing as top scorer in African Cup of Nations qualifying with seven goals, before scoring five at the tournament during the summer.

However, he last played on 6 December, when he came on as a substitute in Shanghai Shenhua's 3-0 victory over Shandong Luneng in the Chinese FA Cup final.