Rangers: Steven Gerrard keen to ease Alfredo Morelos' scoring burden

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes Alfredo Morelos is ready to get back to his best - but called on team-mates to ease the striker's scoring burden.

The Colombian ended his four-game goalless run by netting in Saturday's Scottish Cup win at Hamilton.

That was followed by news police have charged a 12-year-old boy with racist chants against Morelos at last month's Old Firm game.

"We always support all the players across the board," Gerrard said.

"Family is first for me always, so it's not just with Alfredo, I'm there for all the players to talk to. My door is always open.

"Alfredo's mindset looked alright at the weekend. I thought he looked like he was getting sharper in the Hibs game. He finished that game really strong then took that form into the weekend and got his goal, which is always important for a striker.

"I had a couple of chats with him after the winter break and he seems like he is OK to carry on playing."

Morelos' header against Accies ended his longest dry spell for 17 months and the 23-year-old is now just one shy of 30 goals this season, while fellow forward Jermain Defoe has 17.

However, Rangers' next highest scorers are Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield on six goals each, and Gerrard wants a greater contribution from other areas as his side battle Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.

"We don't want to be a team that relies on one or two individuals," Gerrard said.

"It's important that the goals are shared out. It's nice to see centre-backs contributing from set-pieces and midfielders and number 10s joining in.

"Ryan Kent's numbers are a lot better than last season so if we can get that collectively around the group we're going to win more matches and give ourselves a better chance."

Rangers travel to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock on Wednesday night with Ryan Jack set to bolster the midfield after missing four matches with a calf injury.

Full-back Borna Barisic, who tweaked a thigh muscle at the weekend, is doubtful though and the "best case scenario is he's 50-50", according to Gerrard.