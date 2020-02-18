Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Falkirk v East Fife
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 31Mutch
- 2Doyle
- 4Buchanan
- 15Hall
- 3Dixon
- 14Longridge
- 16Miller
- 6Gomis
- 7Connolly
- 18Sammon
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 8McShane
- 12Ferrie
- 19Todd
- 21Telfer
- 23De Vita
- 29McMillan
- 99Miller
East Fife
- 1Long
- 4Murdoch
- 5Dunlop
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 20Morrison
- 16Davidson
- 14Watt
- 11Agnew
- 10Smith
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 2Dunsmore
- 6Watson
- 7Denholm
- 12Hunter
- 15Dowds
- 17Baker
- 21Scoon
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Gary Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Miller (Falkirk).
Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
Callumn Morrison (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callumn Morrison (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
Ross Dunlop (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).
Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.