Scottish Cup - Fifth Round - Replay
Motherwell19:45St Mirren
Venue: Fir Park, Scotland

Motherwell v St Mirren

Follow live coverage from 19:00 GMT

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 5Hartley
  • 24Mugabi
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 3Carroll
  • 22Donnelly
  • 6Campbell
  • 19Polworth
  • 37MacIver
  • 8Watt
  • 17Aarons

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 2Tait
  • 11Seedorf
  • 12Manzinga
  • 14Hylton
  • 16Ilic
  • 52O'Hara

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 2Hodson
  • 5McCarthy
  • 22Famewo
  • 3Waters
  • 17McGrath
  • 16Foley
  • 24MacPherson
  • 11Durmus
  • 28Jakubiak
  • 9Obika

Substitutes

  • 10Andreu
  • 14McAllister
  • 18Mullen
  • 19Morias
  • 21Chabbi
  • 27Urminsky
  • 29Wallace
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Tuesday 18th February 2020

