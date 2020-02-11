Aberdeen: Derek McInnes facing three vital games - Kris Commons

Aberdeen have gone five games without a goal

Scottish Premiership: Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium Date: Tuesday, 11 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Derek McInnes faces "three vital games" that could either turn around Aberdeen's season or lead to "big questions", says Kris Commons.

The Dons have not scored in five games but are fourth in the Premiership and remain in the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen visit Hamilton in the league on Wednesday before hosting Celtic then taking on Kilmarnock in a cup replay.

"It's probably one of the most testing times for Derek McInnes," said former Celtic and Scotland forward Commons.

"This is probably the first time he's felt really under pressure. Three vitals games and if he comes through, it can change his season around.

"If he doesn't get through in the cup and drops points against Hamilton, there will be more than just boos, there'll be some big, big questions about Derek McInnes's future.

"The Hamilton and Kilmarnock games are must wins."

'Aberdeen not punching above their weight'

Media playback is not supported on this device Aberdeen penalty claim: 'It's a really poor decision'

McInnes, who feels his side should have had penalties in three of their recent games, has led the Dons into the Europa League qualifiers in each of the past six seasons and won the League Cup in 2014.

But the team have faced boos in recent weeks as the team has misfired.

"From speaking to some Aberdeen supporters myself, they said there's a lack of interest, it's the enthusiasm, there's a lack of spark, there's no attacking prowess," said Commons.

"It shouldn't be happening at a club at Aberdeen. Derek McInnes saying, 'If we finish third and we get a good cup run', I'm sorry but that's what's expected, I think, from Aberdeen. He's not doing anything out of the normal.

"Gary Holt at Livingston or Stephen Robinson at Motherwell, they're punching above their weight. It's been too long now where Aberdeen have not been punching above their weight. They are doing what is expected.

"It's more the home form. You're seven months into a football season and you've accumulated less points than Livingston at home. Aberdeen have got some good players, good squad and are underperforming.

"Derek at Aberdeen and the journey that he's come on is superb. I've been one of his biggest fans. I don't think there's any better man for the job. I'm not for one moment saying that he should be sacked but you can't hide away from the performances, the stats."

McInnes has 'enough credit behind him' - analysis

Former Aberdeen captain and manager Willie Miller on Sportsound

With the results that he's had recently, he's underachieving but that doesn't mean to say by the end of the season that he's going to be underachieving.

He's got enough credit behind him, the job that's done over the last seven years. Maybe a bit cautious at times but he's a very good manager. He should get some more time to turn this season round.

You do look at Hibs, you do look at Hearts. I thought they would've been up there this season. They've had awful seasons. Yes, they've changed managers but I don't think Aberdeen are at that stage yet.