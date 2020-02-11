Marc McNulty: Hibernian striker 'sure' he can score for Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device Goals: BSC Glasgow 1-4 Hibernian

Marc McNulty is "sure" he could score goals for Scotland but is focusing on getting "sharper" at Hibernian.

McNulty, who has joined Hibs on loan from Reading a second time, netted a hat-trick in Sunday's 4-1 Scottish Cup win over BSC Glasgow.

The 27-year-old has two Scotland caps, both won last year, and the national side face Israel in the Euro 2020 play-offs on 26 March.

"You've got to be confident," McNulty told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"The main reason I've come up to Hibs is to get a run of games and get scoring goals I just need to concentrate on getting fit and sharper and playing every week for Hibs.

"I'm confident I'll score goals. If that leads to an opportunity for the national team then it's absolutely brilliant. You dream about stuff like that as a kid."

McNulty scored eight times in the second half of last season for Hibs, leading to his last international call-up, and netted five on loan at Sunderland earlier this term.

"I'd love to [score for Scotland]," he added. "I'm sure I could. To pull on that shirt was something I'll always remember."