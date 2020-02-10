Colin Coates: Glenavon defender says he 'deserved' another year at Crusaders

Coates captained Crusaders to three Irish Premiership titles during 18 years at Seaview

Ex-Crusaders captain Colin Coates says he felt he had done enough to earn another year at the club before making the switch to Glenavon.

Coates joined the Lurgan Blues on an 18-month deal in January after making over 500 appearances in a trophy-laden 18-year stint at Seaview.

"I felt like I deserved another year to go out and prove I was fit enough," Coates told Sportsound Extra Time.

"At the time, the club couldn't offer me another year."

The veteran defender, 34, admits he suspected his time with Crusaders was drawing to a close when he wasn't offered a contract extension in November.

After two of his teammates penned extensions, Coates says he sought a meeting to see where he stood at the club with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

"At that time, I felt it was fair to give Crusaders the opportunity, so I had a meeting with the club to discuss any potential offers or contracts at the club," he said.

"They mentioned waiting until the season was over, but in football that doesn't really work. You need to get your contract sorted out as soon as you can."

'I felt like Hamilton really wanted me at Glenavon'

Coates, who captained Crusaders to three Irish Premiership titles in four years between 2015 and 2018, insists there are "no hard feelings" from his perspective, and while he is disappointed with how things ended, he says it "made sense" to join Glenavon.

"They've had a poor season but I think people have forgotten how well they've done in recent years," he said.

"Under Gary [Hamilton], they've won plenty of trophies. They have a good ground, a good club and a good nucleus of a team - Gary knows that he maybe needs to add a few experienced heads to help bring the younger lads on."

Coates explained that Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton was one of the main attractions in opting for the Lurgan Blues over other clubs who had expressed interest in his signature.

"Gary and I have had several run-ins down the years, we've had our battles, but he's someone I didn't know too well off the pitch," he said.

"I liked everything that he had to say, and I felt like Glenavon and Gary really wanted me. At the end of the day we all want to feel like we're loved and needed, and I can't wait to start playing."

Hamilton and Coates will be working together after years of rivalry on the pitch

However, while Coates prepares to make his Glenavon debut, he admits to feeling a tinge of disappointment at not reaching the 20-year and 600-game mark for Crusaders.

"I did," he responded when asked if he thought he would be a one-club man.

"It would have been nice to spend 20 years at the one club and I wanted to reach 600 games.

"It's disappointing the way it ended. I have nothing but respect for everybody at Crusaders. It's a club that's very close to my heart. It's a big change but it's a chance to go on and prove myself again."