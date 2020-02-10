Jackie McNamara: Former Celtic captain in hospital after collapse

Jackie McNamara was working as a consultant with Dunfermline last year

Jackie McNamara is in hospital after the former Celtic captain collapsed near his home in York on Saturday.

McNamara, 46, returned to Dunfermline Athletic as a consultant last year, having started his playing career with the Pars.

The defender, who claimed four league titles at Celtic and won 33 Scotland caps, also played for Wolves, Aberdeen, Falkirk and Partick Thistle.

He has managed Thistle, Dundee United and York City.