The Liverpool fan who has gone very early with a title tattoo and other pre-emptive inkings

Going too early. We've all been guilty of it at some point.

Filling up on the salad bar at the carvery. Commenting on your crush's Instagram story after they've left you on read. Or how about getting a tattoo to commemorate your team's famous trophy win before it's actually happened… sometimes you've just got to shoot your shot and deal with what comes after.

If it comes off, you're a visionary. Vindicated. If not, you could end up looking a little bit silly.

This Liverpool fan has got in early with his new ink to commemorate this season's Premier League win.

You could say that that's not exactly putting your arm on the line. With a 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, it's starting to look more like a question of 'when', rather than 'if' the Reds will pick up their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Here are some other times that fans have made an early call - with mixed success....

It's coming home. Maybe…

If you don't go into every international tournament convinced that England are going to be crowned victors for the first time since 1966, are you really even an England fan at all?

In 2018, you could have been forgiven for getting ahead of yourself. England made the semi-finals - the furthest they had gone in the competition since 1990.

Jamie Richardson, from Leeds, didn't even wait until the group stages were over to make his prediction permanent. So convinced was he that his national side were going to go all the way, he went out and got inked at half-time during England's 6-1 win against Panama in the group stages, as did many others.

He doesn't regret it one bit.

It's Leeds' year

Leeds United fan's play-off premonition tattoo

Not scarred (well, at least not emotionally, anyway) from that previous experience, the same fan also decided to beat the rush and get an early appointment for a tattoo to commemorate Leeds United's ascendance back into the Premier League last season.

Leeds lost 4-3 on aggregate to Derby County in the play-offs and were consigned to waiting another year. It's now 16 years since they've been among England's top division.

This has to count as a new entry into the canon of what's called, 'doing a Leeds'.

P.S. 'Leeds Season' has a slightly different meaning in South Korea. Read about that, and more of the world's weirdest footballing terms, here.

Lacazette x Arsenal

French striker Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal in 2017, signing for a then club record of £46.5m from Lyon. Was the decision influenced at all by the above? Not likely.

Nevertheless, if you were wondering whether the fan in question stayed true to his word, we can assure you that he did.

Kaka x Manchester City 2009

Another transfer celebration that didn't go quite so well. Way back in 2009, Manchester City were but a fledgling super-power and suddenly feeling quite flush after having been bought by Sheikh Mansour in 2008.

In 2008, they bought players including Robinho, Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta - but, the following January, the club put in a bid in excess of £100m for the Brazilian playmaker and former Ballon D'Or winner Kaka, which eventually collapsed.

City fan Chris Atkinson had both Robinho and Kaka's name etched on his chest, with the former leaving City after a season and a half while Kaka eventually joined Real Madrid.

Speaking in 2010, Atkinson joked: "I'll just wait until I have kids and call them Robinho and Kaka."

Jason Terry - serial inker

It's not just football fans who are prone to this kind of behaviour. In fact, it's not just fans.

NBA player Jason Terry has made a habit too - with mixed success.

Before the 2010-11 regular NBA season, he had a tattoo of an NBA winner's trophy scratched onto his bicep. His then team the Dallas Mavericks went on to win the title that season, making it a nice self-fulfilling prophecy.

In 2012, he joined the Boston Celtics. Possibly spurred on by his previous success, Terry got a similar tattoo, featuring their mascot, Lucky the Leprechaun. Terry and the Celtics weren't so lucky this time around. They went on to lose to the New York Knicks in the first round of the play-offs that season.