Motherwell 'pay off all external debt' following sale of James Scott

James Scott scored seven goals in 47 Motherwell appearances

Motherwell say payments made following the sale of James Scott mean the club has "cleared all of its outstanding external debt".

Scotland Under-21 forward Scott, 19, joined Hull City on 31 January for a fee of £1.5m.

"A final payment of around £80,000 has been made to five individuals who invested in the club in November," Motherwell said on their website.

"Over £2m of debt has now been cleared in three years."

The club have been fan owned since 2016 and, on the park, Stephen Robinson's side are third in the Scottish Premiership and still in the Scottish Cup after drawing with St Mirren on Saturday.

The club added: "Motherwell FC now operates with zero external debt and - for the first time in 40 years - will work with no fixed or floating charges over Fir Park Stadium to external parties."