Derek McInnes believes Aberdeen will finish third despite goal drought

Derek McInnes has a 55% win ratio as Aberdeen manager

Derek McInnes believes Aberdeen will finish third in the Scottish Premiership this season but says the Dons "need to start showing it".

McInnes has led Aberdeen, currently fourth, to a Europa qualifying place in each of the past six seasons.

The Pittodrie side are without a goal in five games and were booed off following Saturday's goalless Scottish Cup draw with Kilmarnock.

"I am confident that how we work gets results done," said the manager, 48.

"The last seven years of evidence is there, we get the job done normally, and we get to a point where it has been far better than what was served up previously, we will get to, I feel, third spot this season, we have got work to do and we need to start showing it.

"I have been through it before, this is a tough period for us, I get that, but we need to back ourselves and trust ourselves that the answers are in the building.

"Even if we finish third and have another brilliant cup run, it might not still be enough for some but I think the majority of our support would see us finishing third in the league and having a really good strong cup run as some sort of satisfaction for the season."

The Dons, who could have Craig Bryson back at the weekend, visit Hamilton Academical on Tuesday and victory would take them above Motherwell, at least until Well travel to take on St Johnstone on Wednesday.

"We are probably judged on the same kind of scale as a Hibs or a Hearts, both those clubs would grab our league position, they would grab the opportunity to go third tomorrow," McInnes added.

"You don't sign up to be a manager and expect to be popular, even when we are doing brilliantly and doing well over the years, you are never going to please everybody.

"I am encouraged, I still feel there is a lot of support out there, everybody is desperate for us to do well, everybody is desperate for us to get better performances.

"We don't feel sorry for ourselves, I am not sitting hiding away. The players are putting themselves forward, we are working hard to get the right results."