Transfer rumours: Coutinho, Young, Ozil, Doucoure, Robinson

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, has been told he can leave Barcelona for a cut-price £77m this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and former club Liverpool all interested. (Express)

Chelsea are winning the race for Hartlepool's England youth goalkeeper Brad Young, 17, who has also interested Manchester United and Arsenal. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out a place in the Premier League's top four - despite being 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. (Evening Standard)

Watford's French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 27, wants to play in the Champions League and claims the Hornets will not stand in his way. (Mail)

Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all interested in signing Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson after the 22-year-old United States international saw a transfer deadline-day move to AC Milan fall through. (Mirror)

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery said the club was on a "downward slope" when he arrived and accused some players of not having the right attitude. (France Football - in French)

Manchester United's 2020-21 pre-season plans are on hold because of the coronavirus after the club had originally planned to spend some time in China. (ESPN)

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy believes Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, 18, should have joined Charlton instead of signing a new contract with the Lilywhites. (Irish Times)

Can Howe produce another Bournemouth 'miracle? Bournemouth are 16th with a tough run-in

Manchester City are considering Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, as a long-term replacement for Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 31. (90min.com)

Manchester United are looking for potential buyers for Alexis Sanchez in an attempt to offload the 31-year-old Chile forward, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, now with Inter, says he never experienced an atmosphere like the Milan derby in the Premier League. (Goal.com)