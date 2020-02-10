Steven Naismith: Hearts forward hopes form has 'planted a seed' for Scotland duty

Steven Naismith scored in Scotland's 3-1 win over Kazakhstan last year

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hearts Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 12 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; updates on BBC Sport website & app

Steven Naismith hopes he has "planted a seed" in Steve Clarke's head as Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Israel approaches in March.

Naismith, 33, played in Scotland's past two games in November - both wins - 13 months after his previous caps.

The forward has scored three goals in 2020 and is now Hearts captain.

"It's a consequence of playing well for Hearts and doing well for Hearts, then you will be in contention," said Naismith.

"The last international games I thought I played well and contributed to the team and, on the whole as a group, we did really well.

"That does plant a seed in the manager's head but competition is at its biggest at the moment, so I just need to keep doing well for Hearts and keep scoring goals.

"To be honest (Hearts) need to win games. That's the main focus. The Scotland thing will take care of itself."

Naismith is now one of the more experienced players in the Scotland pool and takes heart from his former international captain Scott Brown's performances at Celtic, who host Hearts on Wednesday.

Midfielder Brown, 34, has now crossed 700 games as a professional and scored in Sunday's Scottish Cup win over Clyde.

"It's a sign of a great player," Naismith said. "Our years have kind of paralleled way back to the youth team. To make 700 appearances is some achievement. It's not as if he has been the one type of player throughout his career.

"He has changed as he has got older. And as you get older there are moments when people doubt you. Whether that be not just as an individual but it can be the manager you are playing under in what he wants you to do.

"I think over the last two managers (at Celtic) Broony has found or they have found the best way for him to be the best way for him to be the most effective. And that's not like when he was an 18-year-old charging into the box creating chances and scoring goals.

"It's now dictating the play from deeper in the pitch. He is a top pro and he always has been so he is one that we will need to watch on Wednesday."