Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Kieron Achara

From the section

Steven Thompson ended the last round against Cleveland Browns' Scottish punter Jamie Gillan in defeat, with Gillan correctly predicting four wins to Thommo's two.

This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on former basketball pro and Olympian Kieron Achara.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sportscene Predictions: Thommo v Kieron Achara

Scottish Premiership - week 26 Thommo Kieron Achara Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen 0-2 1-2 Celtic v Hearts 4-0 3-1 Hibernian v Ross County 3-1 1-0 Kilmarnock v Rangers 0-1 1-2 Livingston v St Mirren 2-1 1-1 St Johnstone v Motherwell 1-2 0-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen (Tuesday, 19:45 GMT)

Thommo's prediction: 0-2

Kieron Achara's prediction: 1-2

All other games Wednesday 19:45 GMT

Celtic v Hearts

Thommo's prediction: 4-0

Kieron Achara's prediction: 3-1

Hibernian v Ross County

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Kieron Achara's prediction: 1-0

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Thommo's prediction: 0-1

Kieron Achara's prediction: 1-2

Livingston v St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Kieron Achara's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Motherwell

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Kieron Achara's prediction: 0-2

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20