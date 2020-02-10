Said Benrahma: The Algerian eyeing promotion with Brentford

Algeria's Said Benrahma is determined to help Brentford to earn promotion to the Premier League

Algeria winger, Said Benrahma, says his ultimate dream is to play in the Premier League and he wants to achieve it by helping Brentford to earn promotion to the top-flight.

He is refusing to be swayed by the interest in him from clubs already in the Premier League.

Instead he is focussed on helping Brentford return to the English top-tier for the first time since 1947.

"For the moment I am focused on Brentford. This summer I will see but for the moment I am so focused here," Benrahma told BBC Sport.

"I am happy, I play, I score, I win, it's a good position so I am happy. For the moment I am here."

The 24-year-old helped his side to yet another win on Saturday as they beat visiting Middlesbrough 3-2 to keep Brentford in the promotion play-off places.

"My ambition is to play in the premier league. That's my first ambition. It's the first step and then continue to progress," he added.

"If I go into the Premier League God willing with Brentford or…. I don't know but my ambition is premier league."

Benrahma said he looks to some of his senior national teammates, like Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City and Qatar-based Baghdad Bounedjah, for inspiration.

"They are great players, they play - one in Manchester City. He is a very, very good player. Bounedjah it's the same, he is a very, very big player," he explains.

"I'm happy when I go to the Algeria national team, I am so happy because I meet big players and it helps me with my progress and wait for my chance."

He has managed just three international caps so far and injury meant that he was not part of the squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations last year in Egypt.

Benrahma has been at second-tier Brentford since arriving from French club Nice in 2018.

His recent hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Hull City took his goal tally to 8 in 28 matches.