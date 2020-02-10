Jersey Bulls beat Walton and Hersham in 'tough' encounter for 24th-straight win
Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman said his side were pushed hard by Walton and Hersham before winning 3-0, their 24th successive league victory.
Their perfect record was kept intact thanks to a first-half goal from Fraser Barlow and later strikes by Sol Solomon and Karl Hinds.
Jersey are 18 points clear at the top of Combined Counties League Division One, having won all their games so far.
"It was a tough old game," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.
"We struggled for that first half an hour, they really dominated, I think at half time we had to look for answers," he added.
"The boys found it themselves, they found a way, got an early goal and another straight after and after that we managed the game well."
Jersey are now closing in on the Combined Counties League's record of 26 successive victories.
|Jersey Bulls' winning start to the league season
|3 August: Beat Ash United 3-0 (h)
|14 August: Beat Deportivo Galicia 6-0 (a)
|17 August: Beat Godalming Town 5-0 (a)
|25 August: Beat Fleet Spurs 4-0 (h)
|26 August: Beat Westside 1-0 (a)
|7 September: Beat Bagshot 7-1 (h)
|14 September: Beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 5-1 (a)
|21 September: Beat Eversley & California 5-1 (h)
|28 September: Beat AFC Hayes 2-1 (a)
|5 October: Beat Sandhurst Town 4-1 (h)
|12 October: Beat British Airways 4-0 (a)
|19 October: Beat Walton and Hersham 1-0 (h)
|2 November: Beat Dorking Wanderers Reserves 5-0 (h)
|9 November: Beat Bedfont and Feltham 3-0 (a)
|16 November: Beat Epsom and Ewell 2-0 (h)
|23 November: Beat Cove 7-0 (h)
|30 November: Beat Farnham Town 4-0 (h)
|7 December: Beat Tooting Bec 1-0 (a)
|14 December: Beat Godalming Town 2-0 (h)
|28 December: Beat Farnham Town 2-0 (a)
|4 January: Beat Cove 1-0 (a)
|25 January: Beat AFC Hayes 7-2 (h)
|1 February: Beat Chessington and Hook United 6-0 (h)
|8 February: Beat Walton & Hersham 3-0 (a)