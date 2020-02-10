Tony Vance: Guernsey FC fortunate not to concede more in 3-0 Chichester City loss

After winning three games in succession, Guernsey FC have only taken a point from their last two fixtures

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance said they were fortunate not to lose by more after a 3-0 loss to Chichester City.

The visitors, who made this season's FA Cup first round, took a 43rd-minute lead through Kaleem Haitham.

Gicu Iordache added a second just after the break and Josh Clack rounded off the win with a last-minute goal.

"The result certainly proves what the performance was - and we were probably lucky it was only three," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"They were very good, we lacked a lot of energy which affected our play, but they were certainly good for their victory.

"That's our third game in a week, but you could say the same about them to be fair, and I expected us to have more energy.

"But the players, I thought they were flat and they certainly looked tired, which affected our play and decision-making, taking too many touches on the ball because the mind and body was tired."

The defeat saw Guernsey drop to eighth in Isthmian league Division One South East, with Chichester now above the Green Lions on goal difference.

"We're aspiring to be in and around the play-offs, but we're eight points off now, where we would have been five if we had a victory," added Vance.

"Ultimately what we've got to try and do now is find some energy from somewhere, maybe have a bit of rest and recovery this week and see if the lads are ready to go again.

"Perhaps we need to rotate players, maybe a few players need to be honest and say they end a break, but hopefully we'll rejuvenate ourselves and be ready again next week and give it a little go."