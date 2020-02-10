Truro City boss Paul Wotton disappointed after Gosport loss sees them lose top spot

Former Plymouth Argyle captain Paul Wotton has been Truro City's manager since the summer

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says his side lacked quality as they lost 1-0 to Gosport Borough to drop to second place in the Southern Premier League South.

Theo Lewis' goal early in the second half was the difference between the sides, leaving Truro two points behind new leaders Chesham United.

"It wasn't a great spectacle. Gosport are a strong physical team, they had one shot and scored," Wotton said.

"We had more chances but didn't have a lot of quality," he told BBC Cornwall.

"We huffed and puffed and camped in their half, but without ever really looking like we were going to score, so it was a disappointing day."