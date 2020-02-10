Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen

Former Rangers defender Sergio Porrini, the Albania assistant manager who persuaded Florian Kamberi to switch from Switzerland, insists the Hibs striker can turn his Ibrox loan into a permanent move. (Daily Record)

Assistant manager John Kennedy is backing Patryk Klimala to become a big name player at Celtic after the Polish striker made his first start in yesterday's Scottish Cup win at Clyde. (Daily Record)

Scott Arfield admits it's about time the Rangers midfield chipped in with more goals after his double against Hamilton on Saturday. (Sun)

Captain Scott Brown is delighted to see Olivier Ntcham enjoying his football once again at Celtic, praising his fellow midfielder after his sterling showing in the win over Clyde in the Scottish Cup. (Herald)

Manager Derek McInnes has warned misfiring Aberdeen he's set to ring the changes after drawing another blank in Saturday's cup draw with Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)

Jamie Murphy has emerged from 17 months of injury hell with a football business diploma and coaching badges to his name and the Rangers winger, on loan at English League One side Burton, says he is stronger in the mind but feels like he's starting out in the game all over again. (Sun)

Marc McNulty, who scored a hat-trick in Sunday's win over BSC Glasgow, says Hibs have to believe they can go on to win the Scottish Cup as the Easter Road side landed a quarter-final tie at home against Inverness Caley Thistle. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Defender Mikey Devlin insists Aberdeen players will work harder than ever to take the pressure off under-fire boss Derek McInnes. (Sun)

Hearts will not risk defender John Souttar at Celtic on Wednesday unless he is fully fit - because manager Daniel Stendel believes Hamilton on Saturday is a more important game. (Edinburgh Evening News)

St Johnstone midfielder Ross Callachan, on loan at Dundee, vows to come back stronger after suffering a broken leg at the weekend. (Courier, print edition)