Chelsea v Manchester United

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic is available again after serving a one-match ban

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea's top scorer Tammy Abraham will have a late fitness test on his ankle problem.

Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are not yet ready to return from their injury issues.

New Manchester United signing Odion Ighalo is in the squad after his loan move from China, and could feature.

Defender Nemanja Matic is available after suspension but Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are all still sidelined with injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Both fallen champions. Chelsea are moving in the right direction quicker. The £38m move for Hakim Ziyech has Blues fans licking their lips. United supporters have been underwhelmed over the arrival of Odion Ighalo.

They need goals from someone but he hasn't played since 1 December, and didn't even meet his team-mates until this weekend after quarantined training precautions.

Chelsea are in danger of a fourth league game without a win for the first time since May 2016 at the start of a defining period for Frank Lampard's first season - with Spurs and Bayern to come.

But the arrival of Ziyech is really exciting. He'll be a terrific signing, and a Chelsea win should kill off United's top four hopes.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard on dropping Kepa Arrizabalaga last weekend: "It wasn't about giving him a jolt. It was just a selection on that day.

"I want everyone's reaction spot on. I know how it will feel for him. I had it in my career, it is part and parcel. I am pleased with the reaction."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on how quickly Odion Ighalo can have an impact: "As a striker you get thrown on out there and it might be he'll have to come off the bench, give us a goal and he does whatever he does."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea did not bring anyone in during the January transfer window but I actually think that takes the pressure off their head coach Frank Lampard because everyone knows he has to make do with what he has already got.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v snowboarder Katie Ormerod

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have lost just one of their past 17 Premier League home games against Manchester United (W10, D6).

They are the only club to have won more Premier League matches against United than they have lost - 18 victories, 16 defeats.

United, who won 4-0 in the reverse fixture in August, are looking for their first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 season.

There has not been an away victory in 13 league meetings since Chelsea won 1-0 at Old Trafford in May 2013.

However, United have already won at Stamford Bridge this season: a 2-1 victory in the EFL Cup in October.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won just one of their past five league matches (D3, L1).

The Blues have failed to win on six occasions after scoring first in the Premier League this season.

They have won more Premier League points in away matches than at Stamford Bridge during the current campaign.

Only 16 of their 43 Premier League goals this campaign have been scored at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are on a club Premier League record run of 75 consecutive fixtures without a red card. Their last one came when Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off in a 4-1 defeat at Watford in February 2018.

The Blues are unbeaten in all nine league games that Tammy Abraham has scored in this season, winning eight of them.

Manchester United