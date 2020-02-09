Jordan Pickford: England and Everton goalkeeper says 'criticism doesn't affect me'

Pickford let a shot from Christian Benteke go underneath him on Saturday, saying: "I couldn't get my leg out. It was stuck. It happens"

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says criticism does not affect him, adding "everyone hates you" when you are an England player.

The 25-year-old was at fault for Christian Benteke's goal on Saturday as Everton went seventh in the Premier League thanks to a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Pickford says the criticism is unfair.

"Everyone hates you, for some reason, that's part of being an England player," he said.

"I think the press and everybody, the punters - look at Gary Neville - they just want to come for England players.

"You have got to live with it, you have got to learn. I know what I am capable of and I know what I am good at."

Pickford's temperament was called into question last season because of his performance in a 3-2 defeat at Newcastle in March. The former Sunderland keeper saved a penalty but his antics with the Newcastle fans led his behaviour being called "ridiculous and bizarre" by BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer.

Last season Pickford made four errors which led to goals. He has two in the current campaign.

"Look at Joe Hart when he was number one. He got pelters every week," added Pickford.

"You just keep it away from your head as the only person who can sort things out is yourself as an individual, on the pitch and in training.

"It's looking after things on the pitch for Everton that is my main aim. That gets you picked for England.

"It's funny because everyone raves about you when you are with England but then you get back to your club and everyone wants to slate you.

"As a person, I don't let it affect me."

He accepts he made a mistake for Benteke's goal but felt there were mitigating circumstances.

"I've watched the goal. I'm lucky I haven't done my cruciate (knee ligaments), to be honest. My foot planted. It was a foot save and I have led with my hand," he added.

"I couldn't get my leg out. It was stuck. It happens. But I am mentally strong. I'm disappointed but it doesn't affect us."