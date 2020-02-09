Transfer rumours: Firmino, Pogba, Maddison, Havertz, Coutinho

Bayern Munich are preparing a £75m bid for Liverpool's Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 28, and want Manchester City's Germany winger Leroy Sane, 24, to join him. (Sun)

Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, will seek to leave the club this summer, with 12 months remaining on his contract. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United have cooled interest in Leicester's James Maddison, 23, with the England midfielder set to sign a new deal with the Foxes. (Express)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made Bayer Leverkusen's Germany international Kai Havertz, 20, his top midfield target ahead of the summer transfer window. (Express)

Klopp is considering bringing Barcelona's Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 27, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, back to Anfield. (Star)

The release clause of Napoli's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 28, linked with Manchester United, will be active from June but is £127m. (Mirror)

Celtic are lining up a summer deal for Cardiff's Josh Murphy, 24, having missed out on the English winger on transfer deadline day. (Sun)

Chelsea's Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28, would be interested in teaming up with Maurizio Sarri again at Juventus, his agent says. (Mail)

Manchester United have new hope of completing a move for West Ham's Declan Rice, 21, as their former boss David Moyes hints the England midfielder could be sold. (Manchester Evening News)

Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 23, is set to choose Chelsea in a £34m deal this summer, despite being linked with Barcelona and Paris St-Germain. (Caught Offside)

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp, the 34-year-old English forward, has tipped the Blades to secure European football next season. (Talksport)

Bournemouth's Norway defender Josh King, 28, says his failed deadline-day return to Manchester United would have been a "dream come true". (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was spotted wearing a black baseball cap and sitting alone in the directors' box to watch Champions League opponents RB Leipzig at Bayern Munich. (Evening Standard)

Everton's English forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 22, admits he is now "disappointed" when he doesn't score for Everton but refuses to publicly declare a goal-scoring target. (Liverpool Echo)