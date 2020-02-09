Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Cardiff, Hagi, Lennon

Celtic are lining up a summer transfer bid for Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy, who's valued at £11m (Scottish Sun on Sunday).

Rangers coach Michael Beale says his five-game touchline ban for an incident in December's Premiership Old Firm derby was for accusing referee Kevin Clancy of cheating rather than clashing with Celtic coach John Kennedy. (Daily Mail - print edition).

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says striker Leigh Griffiths is ready to return to the Scotland set-up for their Euro 2020 play-off with Israel next month (Sunday Mail - print edition).

And Lennon believes midfielder Callum McGregor is the natural replacement as club captain when Scott Brown retires (Scotsman).

Former Rangers player Ronald De Boer says Ianis Hagi will be an asset for the Ibrox club playing in the same role as Ballon d'Or holder Lionel Messi. (Herald).