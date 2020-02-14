Premier League
Aston Villa14:00Tottenham
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has lost only two of his 13 matches as a manager against Aston Villa in all competitions.

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is likely to keep his place after overcoming the thigh problem that forced him off against Bournemouth.

Danny Drinkwater has recovered from the calf injury that caused him to miss that match.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is back for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in November.

Giovani Lo Celso is fit again but Erik Lamela faces a fitness test and Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Aston Villa have a poor record against the established top six this season - something that might need to change if they're to stay up, with four of their remaining home games coming against them.

Tottenham haven't been at their best recently but they're still getting results, with only Liverpool and Manchester City picking up more points since Jose Mourinho took over.

Mourinho and Villa assistant manager John Terry won eight trophies together at Chelsea, with Terry claiming his former boss "could predict the future". However, it seems that wasn't the case when Jose went to the barbers recently and ended up with a closer trim than he expected!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith: "It's a tough league, one in which it is difficult to build consistency because of the quality of the other teams in there, but I feel we've just started to build that consistency.

"As everybody knows, we had a big turnaround [of players] in the summer and they're starting to gel.

"For the first time we've had a mini break and we've seen a positive side to it. It gave everybody a chance to have some time away from the place, and to clear their heads."

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho: "We had a good week. Three very good training sessions. Of course I told you if we didn't play against Southampton [in an FA Cup replay] I would give the players some time but we would be back early.

"Because of the Southampton game we had less time for training but we had three very good days. We went through different aspects of our game to improve."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham have not always been that convincing in the past few weeks but they have still put together a decent little unbeaten run in the Premier League and FA Cup.

I can see Spurs continuing that form here, too.

Prediction: 0-2

Tottenham's Hugo Lloris

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Tottenham are unbeaten in their past eight league visits to Villa Park, winning the last four in a row. Villa haven't beaten Spurs at home since January 2008.
  • Villa's only win in the last 16 Premier League meetings was 1-0 at White Hart Lane in April 2015.

Aston Villa

  • Dean Smith's side have only earned one point against sides currently in the top half of the table, in a 2-2 draw at Manchester United in December.
  • They are vying to win consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since May 2015.
  • Aston Villa's seven Premier League victories this season have come on six different days of the week, with Sunday the exception. They could become just the second team in English top-flight history to win a league game on all seven days of the week within the same season, emulating Spurs in 1986-87.
  • Villa have faced 441 shots this season, more than any other Premier League side. Their record of 17.6 shots faced per game is their highest in a single campaign in the competition since such records were started in the 2003-04 season.
  • Their opponents have picked up an unrivalled six red cards in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham would need to win all of their remaining 13 league matches this season to equal the 23 victories they recorded in 2018-19.
  • Spurs are unbeaten in 22 Premier League away games against promoted sides since losing 1-0 at QPR in April 2012.
  • They have won only two of their 12 away games in the top flight this season. They won at least nine away matches in the league in each of the previous seven campaigns.
  • Tottenham have had fewer shots on target (110) than they have faced (125) in the Premier League this season - the last time they faced more than they had in a single season was in 2003-04.
  • Spurs could become the first club to concede a penalty in four consecutive Premier League matches since Stoke City from December 2013 to January 2014.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool25241060154573
2Man City25163665293651
3Leicester25154654262849
4Chelsea2512584334941
5Sheff Utd2610972824439
6Tottenham2510784032837
7Everton26106103438-436
8Man Utd259883629735
9Wolves2581163532335
10Arsenal2561363234-231
11Burnley2594122838-1031
12Newcastle2587102436-1231
13Southampton2594123146-1531
14Crystal Palace2679102332-930
15Brighton2669113138-727
16Bournemouth2675142640-1426
17Aston Villa2574143247-1525
18West Ham2566133043-1324
19Watford2659122440-1624
20Norwich2546152447-2318
View full Premier League table

