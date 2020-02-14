Arsenal v Newcastle United

Mikel Arteta is just the second Arsenal manager to win only one of his first seven league games in charge, after Steve Burtenshaw in 1986.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal could welcome back several players, with defender Sead Kolasinac and midfielder Reiss Nelson in contention following thigh injuries.

New signing Cedric Soares, who arrived from Southampton with a knee issue, will not return to full training until the end of February.

Newcastle are still missing a raft of senior players, although Joelinton and Miguel Almiron are expected to return.

Yoshinori Muto and Dwight Gayle will be assessed but Andy Carroll remains out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: It has been 25 years since Arsenal finished a season outside the top six. They are currently 10th.

Mikel Arteta was never likely to be a magic wand - and so it has proved. A 37-year-old taking his first job was hardly likely to reverse overnight a decline that has been more than a decade in the making. He needs time, and probably lots of it.

Of all the terrible statistics around Arsenal, perhaps the worst is that only Norwich and Watford have won fewer Premier League games this season.

However, whatever else might be going wrong, beating Newcastle has normally come pretty easily to Arsenal. The Gunners have won 13 of the past 14 league meetings, and the last seven in London.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "We've got 13 games to go and have got ourselves in a decent position. It gives us the platform to have a decent season.

"I think we've done okay. We've had huge problems over six weeks and fair play to the squad for showing that resilience."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think the fact the Gunners are 10 points off fourth and a Champions League spot takes the pressure off them. It would be just like Arsenal to go on a run that puts them back in contention for that.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v snowboarder Katie Ormerod

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won 13 of the past 14 Premier League meetings, losing 2-1 at St James' Park in April 2018.

Newcastle are on a run of seven successive league defeats at the Emirates since a 1-0 victory in November 2010.

Arsenal

Arsenal are unbeaten in all competitions so far in 2020, winning three and drawing four, but have not won in the league since defeating Manchester United on New Year's Day.

Arsenal's tally of 31 points is their lowest after 25 fixtures of a top-flight season since three points for a win was introduced in 1981-82.

They have won just four times in 23 league games.

They Gunners have not lost a home league match in February since 2006, when West Ham became the last side to beat the Gunners at Highbury (W20, D5).

Arsenal have dropped nine points from winning positions in home games this season.

The Gunners have drawn 13 of their first 25 games - the first top-flight team to do so since Manchester United in 1980-81.

Arsenal have attempted 67 shots under Arteta. Only Crystal Palace and Sheffield United have attempted fewer during that period.

Twenty five of Alexandre Lacazette's 32 Premier League goals have been scored at home, including his last eight.

Newcastle United