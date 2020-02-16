Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock16:30Hibernian
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27232277156271
2Rangers25193360164460
3Aberdeen2711973329442
4Motherwell26132113534141
5Livingston2610793834437
6Hibernian268993741-433
7Kilmarnock2695122733-632
8St Johnstone2671092544-1931
9Ross County2768132654-2826
10St Mirren2657142135-1422
11Hamilton2748152850-2220
12Hearts27310142749-2219
