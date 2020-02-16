Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen0Celtic0

Aberdeen v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Logan
  • 14Taylor
  • 5McKenna
  • 4Considine
  • 19Ferguson
  • 22Ojo
  • 18McLennan
  • 10McGinn
  • 23Kennedy
  • 9Main

Substitutes

  • 7Bryson
  • 8Hernández
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 17McGeouch
  • 20Cerny
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Anderson

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 6Bitton
  • 2Jullien
  • 35Ajer
  • 49Forrest
  • 42McGregor
  • 8Brown
  • 21Ntcham
  • 3Taylor
  • 9Griffiths
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 10Bayo
  • 15Hayes
  • 17Christie
  • 18Rogic
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 29Bain
  • 30Frimpong
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Live Text

Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).

Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27232277156271
2Rangers25193360164460
3Aberdeen2711973329442
4Motherwell26132113534141
5Livingston2610793834437
6Hibernian268993741-433
7Kilmarnock2695122733-632
8St Johnstone2671092544-1931
9Ross County2768132654-2826
10St Mirren2657142135-1422
11Hamilton2748152850-2220
12Hearts27310142749-2219
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you