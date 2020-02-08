Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock: Derek McInnes bemoans penalty decisions

Media playback is not supported on this device 'If it was Old Firm, the whole world would know' - McInnes rails against penalty calls

Aberdeen have been "denied three penalties in five games" and "the world would know about it" had it happened to Celtic or Rangers, says Derek McInnes.

The Pittodrie club have now gone five games without scoring after being held to a goalless draw by Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

That has left McInnes "angry and embarrassed", but he feels refereeing decisions are a factor.

"We should have had another penalty today," he told BBC Scotland.

"Niko Hamalainen's challenge on Matty Kennedy in the first half was inside the box by a good foot - but we don't get them. We have been denied three penalties in five games."

McInnes says he has "tried everything" to find an answer to his side's goal drought, which rarely looked like ending at a windswept Pittodrie.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson came closest to finding a breakthrough, but the hosts again lacked cutting edge and will travel to Rugby Park for a last-16 replay on Wednesday, 19 February.

"I'm angry and embarrassed at not scoring for the fifth game in a row," McInnes added. "Clearly that's where we need to get better.

"If you don't score in five games you deserve stick, and my players need to take more responsibility to answer the critics.

"It's my job to try and help my players be better in the final third. It's not something I've come across too much in my career.

"We've tried a front two, we've tried everything really, we're trying to get as many players forward in support of Sam Cosgrove."