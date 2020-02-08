Scottish League One & Two: Raith draw with Stranraer & Cove's unbeaten run ends

Raith Rovers remain top of Scottish League One after holding on to claim a point at bottom side Stranraer.

John Baird put Raith in front, but Ryan Stevenson equalised for the home side in the second-half after he converted a penalty kick.

Airdrieonians were unable to make ground on the leaders after a goalless draw at Dumbarton.

Peterhead's game with Forfar Athletic was abandoned after half an hour because to high winds.

League Two title race heats up

Elgin City ended Cove Rangers' unbeaten run in League Two, while Edinburgh City beat Annan Athletic to narrow the gap at the top to three points.

Kane Hester fired the Elgin into an early lead, and Stephen Bronsky and Rory MacEwan added to their advantage.

Daniel Handling scored a double for Edinburgh City, while Liam Henderson added a third in stoppage time following a free-kick.

Albion Rovers pulled further clear of trouble after thrashing bottom club Brechin 4-1 at Cliftonhill.

The visitors, who started the afternoon six points behind their hosts, had taken the lead through a penalty from Kieran Inglis, but Declan Byrne scored twice and Daniel Scally and Scott Roberts netted.

Stenhousemuir drop below Albion to ninth after a 2-2 home draw against promotion-chasers Cowdenbeath.

Greig Spence put the hosts ahead after seven minutes but Jordan Allan and Graham Taylor turned the game on its head - before Stenhousemuir earned a point through a David Hopkirk strike.

Peter Grant's late goal helped Queen's Park to a 3-1 win at Stirling. Frenchman Dylan Bikey had given the Binos the lead on 25 minutes, but substitute Kieran Moore equalised and defender Grant, on loan from Morton, lashed in a long-range effort with five minutes left, before Moore added another.