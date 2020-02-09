Irish Premiership: Seven big winners from the Irish Premiership Oscars

Media playback is not supported on this device Coleraine go second with win over Glentoran

If you think about it, the Irish Premiership and the Oscars have more in common than you would expect.

They both have drama and action, they both have an engrossing race to find out the big winners and they both boast a cast of characters who get more impressive with each passing year.

Yes, we're reaching a bit here, but with the Academy Awards set to take place in the small hours of Monday morning, we thought we'd set this week's 'five things we noticed' against the backdrop of the film industry's most glamorous awards ceremony.

Best Director

Gary Hamilton masterminded Glenavon's comeback victory over Crusaders

Always a compelling race, this category featured some of the Irish League's heavyweights.

Oran Kearney crafted some fine drama as Coleraine edged out Glentoran in winds that resembled some scenes from The Lighthouse at the Oval.

Sequels so often fall short of the original, but that wasn't the case as Niall Currie directed Carrick Rangers to a 2-0 win over Ballymena United at the Showgrounds, achieved with more precision and panache than their 2-1 win on that same stage in November.

Tiernan Lynch further enhanced his burgeoning reputation as one of the Premiership's most promising young directors as Larne ran out 4-0 winners at Institute.

However, the Best Director award must go to Gary Hamilton, who oversaw Glenavon's thrilling third-act display as they recovered from a goal down to beat Crusaders at Mourneview Park, with super-sub Conor McCloskey delivering a match-winning cameo.

It was a hugely significant win for Hamilton, who's had his share of box office disappointments during the troubled production that's been Glenavon's season.

It was also a fitting third entry in a compelling trilogy between the two sides this season, which has also included Crusaders' 3-2 win at Seaview and their 2-2 draw in Lurgan in October.

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Media playback is not supported on this device Linfield beat Point to extend lead at the top

Douglas Wilson certainly earns his nomination here. The Dungannon Swifts captain ripped up the script when he powered home a brilliant header to put his side ahead against Cliftonville at Solitude, before winning countless headers and tackles in a battle-hardened display to rival George McKay in 1917.

Meanwhile, Jeff Hughes starred for Larne, 14 years after turning in two bit-part roles during Northern Ireland's 2006 double feature in the United States against Uruguay and Romania.

The 34-year-old's double helped lift Larne to a comprehensive 4-0 win over Institute at the Brandywell, making it three league wins on the bounce for the Invermen.

And, of course, it would be remiss of us not to recognise Jamie Glackin's version of a superhero landing, using the Day After Tomorrow-esque conditions in east Belfast to score direct from a corner for Coleraine and sink Glentoran.

But Wilson and Hughes can only applaud graciously as the camera cuts to Andrew Waterworth.

Like Al Pacino, the veteran striker knows how to produce a grandstanding performance, even in the autumn of a decorated career. Waterworth commanded the screen against Warrenpoint Town at Milltown, scoring twice - one of which was a delightful 'Panenka' penalty - to extend Linfield's lead at the summit to four points.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Danny Purkis caught the eye at Mourneview, Joe Gormley struck once more for Cliftonville and Ryan Swan gave Linfield a scare at Milltown.

There can only be one winner here, however: Storm Ciara.

The incoming gales certainly had a hand in Glackin's spectacular winner, but they wreaked havoc up and down the country with even tentative talk of postponing production at one point.

Thankfully, the games went ahead, as the 12 teams delivered the usual blend of drama and humour in another stellar act in this Irish Premiership title race.

Best Live Action Short Film

There's only one piece worth mentioning here.

Yes, Eoin Bradley's short film debut - 'Once Upon a Time in... Belfast'; a striking character study centred on one man's turbulent relationship with penalties. Absorbing and befuddling in equal measure, its ending will leave you genuinely shaken.

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Glackin played a starring role in Coleraine's win over Glentoran at the Oval

All the usual suspects are here. Jamie Glackin, Ben Tilney and Keith Cowan have all earned nods for their impressive manes, while Bastien Hery's barnet is a cast-iron guarantee in this category.

Gary Hamilton has also pushed himself into the running with his beard-and-beanie hat combination.

The winner? It has to be Glackin, who has proven himself to have the skill, versatility and, well, hair to be the Irish Premiership's very own Daniel Day-Lewis. What a showman.

Best Cinematography

Coleraine skipper Stephen O'Donnell celebrates his side's win over Glentoran

Some strong entries in this category, but we have to go with the stark, moody look of Coleraine conquering the Oval.

In the scene pictured above, Bannsiders captain Stephen O'Donnell roars with delight after his side clinch a massive three points away to their fellow title contenders as darkness envelops east Belfast.

Best Picture

Media playback is not supported on this device Glenavon fight back to beat Crusaders

Admittedly, it wasn't the strongest list of nominees we've ever had.

Larne's defeat of Institute was solid, but won't live long in the memory, Linfield's narrow victory at Warrenpoint was nothing we haven't seen before while Coleraine's triumph over Glentoran was something of a one-scene wonder.

Yes, predictable though it may be - come on, the Oscars are always predictable - we have to give Best Picture to Glenavon-Crusaders.

It was gripping, it was gritty and it refused to conform to traditional storytelling tropes, delivering a surprise ending with Crusaders conceding their first league goal since Boxing Day as their joyous stroll through the Irish League's awards season was brought to a grinding halt.

With a stirring narrative centred on an underdog's unlikely triumph, it's a worthy Best Picture winner (and one, we suspect, will hold up on a second viewing).