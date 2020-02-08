Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa takes blame for faltering Championship form

Marcelo Bielsa has seen Leeds win just two of their past 10 Championship games

Marcelo Bielsa says the responsibility for Leeds United's stuttering Championship promotion push lies with himself rather than his players.

Leeds lost for the fourth time in five league matches on Saturday at fellow promotion-chasers Nottingham Forest.

"We can't demand any more effort from the players," Bielsa said. "We have the resources to beat teams in the Championship and they give everything."

Leeds have taken just nine points from a possible 30 since mid-December.

"Clearly if you have good players and they give their all on the pitch, the conclusion is clear," Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds. "I have to understand that it is myself who has to find the solutions.

"I'm prepared to find solutions to turn this negative situation into a more positive one."

Leeds were 11 points clear of third at the top of the Championship 10 games ago, but now find themselves a point adrift of leaders West Bromwich Albion who visit Millwall on Sunday.

They are also now level on points with third-placed Fulham and just a point ahead of Forest, in fourth, who scored once in each half on Saturday through Sammy Ameobi and Tyler Walker.

Bielsa felt his side had enough chances to come away from the City Ground with a victory of their own despite only having one shot on target.

"It wasn't just that one chance," he said. "There were others, but it's not necessary to analyse them now straight after a game.

"If you have players who put in an effort for you and it's not enough, your opponent is finding solutions we are not - it is not fair to put that responsibility on the players.

"I know this wasn't a case of missing 10 chances in a game, it was very close. Neither team had many chances and what both sides did in attack was quite similar.

"But we needed goals and they scored first. We didn't create the same chances in this game that we have in previous ones and that is where I feel the responsibility."