Transfer rumours: Grealish, Messi, Sterling, Pochettino, Coutinho, De Bruyne, Bale

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, 24, will consider a summer move, despite his loyalty to his boyhood club. Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked with the English midfielder. (Telegraph)

Grealish sees Manchester United as his preferred destination this summer should he leave Aston Villa, despite reported interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.(Sun)

Manchester City are ready to admit defeat in their bid to lure Lionel Messi to the Premier League next season after being told the Argentina forward, 32, has got no plans to leave Barcelona. (Express)

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling believes he can return to fitness for their Champions League tie against Real Madrid, who are interested in signing the 25-year-old England forward. (Telegraph)

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino remains in contention to become Manchester United manager next season. (Mirror)

Barcelona's Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27 - currently on loan at Bayern Munich - will be allowed to leave for a cut-price £77m this summer, with Manchester United and his former club Liverpool thought to be interested in signing him. (Express)

Manchester City's Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 28, linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona, says he is "comfortable" with the current Premier League champions. (Goal.com)

Roma are upset that Manchester United have increased their asking price to £17m for former England central defender Chris Smalling, 30, who is on loan with the Italian club this season. (Express)

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, wanted to "make Chinese football great" when linked with a move to Asia in the summer of 2019, claims his agent, but is now planning on staying at Real Madrid and will not be heading back to the Premier League with his former club Tottenham. (Goal.com)

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 22, is holding talks over a multi-million agreement with rapper Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports management company. (Mirror)

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32, linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in last month's transfer window, is open to a move to England when his contract at Paris St-Germain expires in the summer. (L'Equipe, via Star)

Paying the penalty Nine successive penalty misses in Japan Super Cup

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, the 29-year-old Wales midfielder, is being linked with a move away from Juventus, having only signed a four-year deal with the Italians last year. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Liverpool may turn their attention to RB Leipzig's Germany striker Timo Werner, 23, in the summer - and are also likely to be in the market for a left-back. (Athletic, via Team Talk)

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri could make a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, the 28-year-old Italy international he has worked with at Napoli and the Blues.(Star)

Barcelona failed with a loan bid to bring back former captain Andres Iniesta, the 35-year-old ex-Spain midfielder, from Japanese club Vissel Kobe. (Sport)

Bayern Munich have ruled out a move for Juventus and Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo because they consider the 35-year-old forward too old. (Sun)

Barcelona have their eye on another Luis Suarez. Watford's 22-year-old Colombian striker, on loan at Real Zaragoza, could be a replacement for their injured Uruguayan former Liverpool forward, 33, of the same name. (AS)

Everton have been linked with Sporting's Rafa Camacho, the 19-year-old Portuguese winger formerly with Liverpool. (Star)

Liverpool have opened talks with Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 29, about extending his contract, which expires in the summer of 2021. (Athletic, via Express)

Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred, 26, has accused his team-mates of "lacking sticking together mentality" and claimed some of them have "different objectives". (Mail)