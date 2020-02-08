Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig: Can visitors retake Bundesliga top spot?

Emil Forsberg (right) scored for Leipzig when the sides drew 1-1 in September

RB Leipzig will try to ensure Bayern Munich's stay as Bundesliga leaders is short-lived when they travel to the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Champions Bayern went top last Saturday after beating Mainz, while Leipzig and fellow title rivals Borussia Monchengladbach drew.

Kingsley Coman is expected to return from injury for Bayern, who have won their past six league games.

Second-placed Leipzig are winless in three and trail the leaders by a point.

Top scorer Timo Werner is expected to start for the visitors after he came off the bench during Tuesday's German Cup defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt.

But midfielder Kevin Kampl and defender Willi Orban will both miss out through injury.

Bayern will be without defenders Niklas Sule and Javi Martinez, as well as winger Ivan Perisic, who broke his ankle in training this week.

"Kingsley Coman is back in the squad and we are really happy about it," said Bayern interim boss Hansi Flick.

"It is especially important for Bayern to show strength. For many, Sunday's game is a final, but I do not want to hear any such talk. There are another 13 games after this so a lot can still happen."

Flick added that out-of-favour playmaker Philippe Coutinho - on loan from Barcelona - still has something to offer, despite being restricted to substitute appearances in Bayern's past two league games and not scoring since mid-December.

"I don't think he is happy with his current performances," said Flick.

"He's one of our players and he needs some help, which is what he will get. I am convinced he can still help us, but we will have to be patient.

"There is a dip in form in every career and it's not easy to break into an established team."