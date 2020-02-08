Donovan Wilson: Macclesfield Town sign ex-Wolves forward on free transfer

From the section

Donovan Wilson most notably scored for Wolves in their EFL Cup win against Southampton in August 2017

Macclesfield Town have signed former Wolves forward Donovan Wilson on a free transfer from Spanish side Burgos.

The 22-year-old came through Bristol Rovers' academy before joining Wolves' youth setup in January 2015.

Wilson made four senior appearances for Wolves and signed a three-year extension to his deal in 2017.

After spells on loan at Jumilla as well as League Two sides Port Vale and Exeter City, Wilson moved to Segunda Division B side Burgos last summer.

