Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 4, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 Borussia Dortmund: Leon Bailey and Lars Bender score late to win thriller
Borussia Dortmund missed the chance to go joint-top of the Bundesliga as Bayer Leverkusen scored two late goals to steal an unlikely victory at BayArena.
In an entertaining first half, Kevin Volland scored twice while Mats Hummels and Emre Can each netted.
Raphael Guerreiro gave Dortmund the lead on 64 minutes only for the hosts to fight back in the closing stages.
Substitute Leon Bailey and Lars Bender scored in successive minutes to seal all three points for Leverkusen.
The victory for Peter Bosz's side means they rise to fifth while Dortmund remain third - three points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who face second-placed RB Leipzig on Sunday.
The game set off at a frenetic pace and Erling Braut Haaland, who was making his first Bundesliga start for Dortmund, had already narrowly missed two chances when his side fell behind to Volland's first of the game - a cool finish after being sent clear by Nadiem Amiri.
But Dortmund struck back almost immediately when Hummels headed home Jadon Sancho's superb corner - the England forward's 14th Bundesliga assist of the campaign.
Lucien Favre's side then took the lead through Can's fantastic, curling effort - his first Bundesliga goal since May 2014 - only for Volland to net his second of the game to restore parity shortly before half-time.
With his side chasing a win which would have put them level on points with reigning champions Bayern, Sancho then saw a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee for a foul in the build-up.
But Dortmund were not to be denied for long, as Guerreiro finished off a lightning counter-attack, slotting past Lukas Hradecky, after Kai Havertz had struck the post at the other end.
The away side then took control of the match after their third goal, consolidating possession and limiting their hosts to few chances, only for the game to burst into an explosive finale.
Leverkusen's Jamaican forward Bailey had the ball in the net with his first touch after coming on in the 71st minute, only for it to be called offside by the on-field officials, but he soon drew his side level, calmly stroking home in the 81st minute after Hummels' brilliant tackle fell to him in the box.
And just seconds later Leverkusen had their winner, as Bender rose highest to head Daley Sinkgraven's cross past Roman Burki into the far corner to seal a memorable three points for his side.
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 4Tah
- 5Bender
- 12Tapsoba
- 38BellarabiSubstituted forWeiserat 45'minutes
- 11AmiriSubstituted forDragovicat 89'minutes
- 8BenderBooked at 35mins
- 22Sinkgraven
- 29Havertz
- 19DiabySubstituted forBaileyat 71'minutes
- 31VollandBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 6Dragovic
- 9Bailey
- 13Alario
- 18Wendell
- 23Weiser
- 28Özcan
- 30Stanilewicz
- 32Azhil
- 36Lomb
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 16AkanjiSubstituted forT Hazardat 86'minutes
- 15Hummels
- 2Zagadou
- 13GuerreiroBooked at 39mins
- 28Witsel
- 27CanSubstituted forGötzeat 87'minutes
- 5Hakimi
- 19BrandtSubstituted forReynaat 45'minutes
- 7Sancho
- 17Haaland
Substitutes
- 8Dahoud
- 10Götze
- 14Schulz
- 18Balerdi
- 23T Hazard
- 26Piszczek
- 29Schmelzer
- 32Reyna
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Markus Schmidt
- Attendance:
- 30,210
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 4, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Daley Sinkgraven (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund).
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Axel Witsel is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Aleksandar Dragovic replaces Nadiem Amiri.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze replaces Emre Can.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thorgan Hazard replaces Manuel Akanji.
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 4, Borussia Dortmund 3. Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daley Sinkgraven with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3, Borussia Dortmund 3. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund).
Foul by Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Nadiem Amiri tries a through ball, but Kevin Volland is caught offside.
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Mitchell Weiser tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Leon Bailey replaces Moussa Diaby.
Foul by Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nadiem Amiri with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Booking
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card.
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, Borussia Dortmund 3. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Foul by Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kevin Volland.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.
Attempt saved. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.