Odion Ighalo: Coronavirus fears mean Man Utd striker will miss training camp

Odion Ighalo joined Manchester United on loan until the end of the season on transfer deadline day

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will miss the club's training camp in Spain because of fears the coronavirus outbreak could lead to him being refused entry back into the UK.

Nigerian Ighalo, 30, flew to Manchester from China last weekend after signing on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

"He might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told MUTV.

"But the risk [of border restrictions tightening] we don't want to take."

Meanwhile, midfielder Scott McTominay and defender Axel Tuanzebe, who have both been out with long-term injuries, will travel to Spain.

United are not due to return until late on Friday before their Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday, 17 February (20:00 GMT kick-off).