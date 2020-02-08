Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, St Johnstone

Celtic's Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Clyde on Sunday could fall victim to Storm Ciara, with high winds and driving rain expected in the west of Scotland. (Express, print edition)

Celtic should go beyond their wage structure to retain striker Odsonne Edouard until the end of next season, says former club forward Chris Sutton. (Record)

And Edouard is good enough to be considered for France, according to Celtic manager Neil Lennon. (Herald)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists he will never disrespect the Scottish Cup as he targets success in the competition after twice winning the FA Cup in his homeland. (Express, print edition)

Gerrard, whose Rangers side visit Hamilton Academical in the fifth round, "would love nothing better than to win" the cup. (Herald - subscription required)

And Gerrard says keeping a lid on the hype surrounding Ianis Hagi will be difficult after the midfielder scored his first Rangers goal against Hibernian on Wednesday, with the manager pleading for patience from supporters. (Sun)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel will retain his high-pressing tactics despite the team's recent defensive woes. (Mail, print edition)

"We can play better," insists Stendel of his Hearts team. (Scotsman - subscription required)

But Hearts will be without Toby Sibbick, Aaron Hickey, and Donis Avdijaj in Saturday's Scottish Cup meeting with Falkirk. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibernian forward Christian Doidge is targeting a call-up to the Wales squad. (Record)

And Doidge hopes to form a fruitful strike partnership with recent Hibs signing Marc McNulty. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup and manager Derek McInnes has urged Dons fans to put their frustrations to one side and "get behind the team". (Press and Journal)

With Ali McCann gaining plaudits for his performances, St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright feels the more experienced duo of Liam Craig and David Wotherspoon also deserve praise. (Courier)

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has "never asked" the Scottish Professional Football League to postpone fixtures before Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off against Israel. (Record)