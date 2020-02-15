Scottish League Two
Cove Rangers15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Balmoral Stadium

Cove Rangers v Edinburgh City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers23172459302953
2Edinburgh City23162544251950
3Cowdenbeath2211383126536
4Elgin2497840281234
5Queen's Park239593333032
6Stirling2385102624229
7Annan Athletic2483133151-2027
8Albion216693441-724
9Stenhousemuir2466123145-1424
10Brechin2343162955-2615
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you