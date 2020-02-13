Wrexham v Torquay United
Wrexham will have captain Shaun Pearson available for the visit of Torquay United to the Racecouse Ground.
Pearson suffered a foot injury in the loss at Chesterfield but fears of a broken bone have been allayed following an x-ray.
Ade Azeez, who has joined Torquay on loan from Newport County following a serious knee injury, could start.
Gary Johnson's Torquay are 15th in the table, three points ahead of Wrexham who are 19th in the National League.