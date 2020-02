Barnet are currently 13th in the National League table, five points outside the play-off places

Saturday's National League game between Barnet and Harrogate has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Bees said that the pitch had failed a referee's inspection on Friday and with more rain forecast, the game was called off.

No date for the rearranged game has been set.

Barnet are 13th in the table, while Harrogate are second, four points behind leaders Barrow but having played a game more.